Blake Shelton wants these famous faces to guest star on “The Voice”

In its 12 seasons, NBC’s “The Voice” has featured some of the biggest celebrity guests as key advisers. Take for example, Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Sammy Hagar and Bette Midler, just to name a few.

And, this year is no different. In fact, fans witnessed a historical moment this season when Shania Twain took up a fifth seat, as the show’s Top 12 mentor. No other mentor has ever shelled out advice from one of the red chairs.

Now that the popular reality program has established itself as a hub for household names, Blake Shelton has a few more ideas on who he’d like to feature as surprise guests on the show.





“For me, [it would be] the Village People, in like a booth,” Blake tells “Access Hollywood’s” Liz Hernandez. “Wouldn’t that be cool? That’s brilliant, or maybe Kool & The Gang.”

Fellow coach Alicia Keys, who was standing alongside Blake, seemed to agree to his idea. She joked, “[They could be] on each other’s lap, like a stacked table.”

This is Alicia’s second and last year coaching on “The Voice,” as she has previously announced that she’s not returning to the show next season. Instead, she will be focusing on new music.

As for Blake, he joked that come next year he will be done with entertainment altogether. “This next album I’m making is probably going to be my last album. So I’ve really got to decide what I want to do,” he tells “Entertainment Tonight” with a sarcastic tone to his voice. “This will be one of my last seasons of this show, too. I don’t do entertainment anymore kids. I’m sorry!”

OK, Blake. Real funny!