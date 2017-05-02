Blake Shelton was floored over this “The Voice” teenager’s Reba McEntire cover

Aliyah Moulden may only be 15 years old, but when she’s onstage, you might as well stack her up against any seasoned singer.

She’s just that talented, y’all!

RELATED: A “The Voice” front-runner won over Blake Shelton with this masterful country cover

On May 1, The Team Blake hopeful, who earned a spot in the Top 11 on “The Voice,” reminded fans exactly why she belongs in the running for a season 12 victory.

It was then that Aliyah blew the studio audience and coach Blake Shelton away with her ferocious rendition of Reba McEntire’s ’90s, bluesy hit, “Take It Back.”





For her live performance, the teenage spitfire was joined by a full band and horn section. She delivered the tough song lyrics with so much confidence and sass, while showcasing her natural rasp on the tune. Needless to say, her coach Blake couldn’t take his eyes off her of! He smiled and danced in his chair the entire time.

“I’m blown away right now,” Blake raved after Aliyah’s performance, “America is falling in love with you because it’s impossible not to. Your singing gets better every week.”

Coaches Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani also showered Aliyah with positive comments. Alicia said, “I love it. You have a little bit of a signature thing that’s starting to happen, where you have these big productions. You’re interacting with the crew. I love how you’re taking that and owning that.”

Gwen also noted, “It’s hard when someone is 15 years old, and not thinking about that the whole time. There are moments, where I’m just like, ‘How is she so confident, and so comfortable onstage at that age?’ But, you are.”

RELATED: Hear this teenage darling’s soaring country cover on “The Voice”

Indeed, she is!

Fans can find out if Aliyah earned a spot in the Top 10 when “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2 on NBC.