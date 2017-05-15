Blake Shelton wines and dines Gwen Stefani over Mother’s Day weekend

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani stepped out of their coaching roles on NBC’s “The Voice” on Saturday, May 13, to enjoy some time together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

According to Yourcentralvalley.com, the adorable couple of one-year dined at Pines Resort’s Ducey’s on the Lake Restaurant in Bass Lake, California.

RELATED: Sounds like Blake Shelton is schooling Gwen Stefani on country music

They were joined by Gwen’s three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — as well as by another couple who brought their two children along.





After the meal, Gwen and Blake happily posed for photos with fans before making their way to Yosemite National Park. KSEE24 reporter, Megan Rupe, shared a picture on Instagram, which featured the lovebirds smiling alongside Ducey’s manager Tony Diaz.

As you can see in the shot above, Gwen looks cool and comfy in a hoodie and Gold-colored Boho headband. As for Blake, he appears casual in his black button-down shirt and signature ball cap. Tony, who looks enthusiastic while posing with the stars, had nothing but nice things to say about the couple.

“When you see them, and you can see that it’s real and get to shake hands, obviously you get really nervous, I don’t know, it was great,” he said, according to Megan’s caption on Instagram. “To me, to have them here is better than having the President of the United States, you know what I’m saying?”

RELATED: Blake Shelton sets the relationship record straight for wondering fans

Now that’s a huge compliment!

The power couple’s meal at the upscale steakhouse comes after Blake told “Extra” his plans of making pancakes for Gwen on Mother’s Day. While it’s unknown whether or not he actually made the hotcakes, we’re pretty sure Gwen enjoyed her weekend with her favorite people by her side.