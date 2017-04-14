Blake Shelton’s defamation lawsuit has been settled

Blake Shelton and the publisher of “In Touch Weekly” have finally come to an agreement after the country singer filed a defamation lawsuit against the tabloid over a cover story that painted him as a drunk, who was headed for rehab.

The parties involved have asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to dismiss the case that was made against Bauer Publishing Co. back in 2015.

RELATED: Blake Shelton remains one of country music’s most influential powerhouses

On April 13, U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder signed the order. And both sides are expected to pay their own costs of the litigation. According to Billboard, Blake’s lawyer, Larry Stein, said that the lawsuit was amicably resolved, but any other details surrounding the settlement have yet to be disclosed.





As Rare Country previously reported, “In Touch Weekly” ran a September 2015 issue with the bold-lettered headline “Rehab For Blake.” The story dragged the 40-year-old crooner’s name into the mud insinuating that he had a drinking problem and was “hitting rock bottom.” In addition to that, the piece claimed Blake’s drinking problem contributed to the destruction of his former marriage to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

RELATED: Blake Shelton isn’t letting false statements stand, so he filed a lawsuit to clear his name

The allegations in the article made Blake upset. So, he filed a $2 million lawsuit in October of that year. He won an early court ruling that allowed the case to proceed.