Blake Shelton’s famous girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, talks about returning to “The Voice”

Season 12’s “The Voice” was certainly one for the books! Not only did we get to see some spectacular singers, but we also got to see the hot romance between coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani play out right before our very eyes.

But, all good things must come to the end. So, fans can be sure to expect some changes during the fall.

RELATED: Blake Shelton remains one of country music’s most influential powerhouses

As a matter of fact, Gwen will not return to the show for Season 13, despite her booming relationship with Blake. Instead, fans will see a new and interesting dynamic between veteran coaches Blake and Adam Levine, as well as former coach Miley Cyrus and newcomer Jennifer Hudson.





Gwen’s departure from the sing-off show has fans wondering if she plans to make a comeback in the future. Turns out that she has an answer for that. Well, sort of.

“I don’t have any plans to come back,” Gwen revealed to “Entertainment Tonight‘s” Denny Directo on Monday, May 22. “I love being here, I’d love to come back. We’ll see what happens next.”

Though rejoining the cast of “The Voice” remains up in the air for Gwen, we can only assume one thing: Blake is going to miss her!

Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 24, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

RELATED: Gwen Stefani lovingly comforts Blake Shelton after his “The Voice” loss

“Oh my god at some point it kind of builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen,” Blake, who nabbed the award for Top Country Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, gushed. “Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable.”

Gwen isn’t the only coach departing from the show next season. Alicia Keys is also going to be absent. Alicia won this season of the show with her mentee Chris Blue. So, even though Blake has to say goodbye to his girlfriend and co-star, there’s one silver lining: he won’t have to worry about them taking his reign, as he is still the coach with the most wins.