Brantley Gilbert is in tears after hearing this baby news

With all of his black clothes, tats, guns and motorcycle, Brantley Gilbert has been stereotyped as one of country music’s bad boys. In reality, he’s a giant teddy bear, and that’s becoming glaringly obvious as he and wife Amber await the birth of their first baby together.

Brantley and Amber didn’t conceive right away, so when she finally did become pregnant, it was obviously an emotional time. Now, they’ve announced the gender of their soon-to-be and the emotions have surfaced again.

RELATED: After a sad medical diagnosis, this country couple receives the ultimate miracle





Brantley tells People, “When we went to pick up the envelope [that revealed the gender], they didn’t tell us, but the 3-D picture of the baby popped up. We were far enough along, 16 weeks, there it was. And to see that little face‚ and the hands up in front of it, little legs kicking. I wasn’t prepared for that, and I just started crying. It’s funny how this little baby does that to me.”

Hey everybody, I know a lot of you have been guessin and bettin on whether Amber and I are havin a boy or a girl…. So…. here we go…. drumroll please…. it's a BOY!!! Thank all of you for your support and your prayers as always and hope to see y'all soon! Link in bio…. A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

The couple had a gender reveal that was perfectly suited to that bad boy persona. Brantley took one of his larger weapons and fired it at a target that exploded in a cloud of … blue! Yes, he and Amber are expecting their first baby boy, and it was time for tears from everyone else.

RELATED: Jason Aldean’s entire family got involved with this poppin’ gender reveal

“Everybody was crying. I turned around and I think that’s when it hit me that everybody’s wanted this for us as much as we did for so long,” he says. “When the blue cloud went up, well, that made it even more real. Now we know it’s a little boy and he’s gonna have to be ready for a whole lot of love.”