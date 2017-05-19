Brett Young speaks out about 2017’s ultimate wedding song

There are not many songs that can be sweet yet sexy enough to find its way into that very swanky list of first dance wedding songs. But country rising star Brett Young did just that in 2017 with “In Case You Didn’t Know.” In fact, the song has been so successful that it has already reached GOLD certification and still is making its way up the charts.

RELATED: A country heartthrob gets really honest with us about his approach to love

“’In Case You Didn’t Know’ – it felt sorta risky to come in with a ballad with a single and knowing it was going to live through the beginning of the summer and all that,” explained Brett during a “Tailgate Talk” for Y100’s “J.R. & Beth in the Morning” show. “Just watching people grab onto it and make it their wedding song and make it part of the biggest day of their lives is so special.”





RELATED: This country star’s wedding looks just like a fairy tale

The song is sure to be a summer favorite as Brett prepares to get on the road with Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Ballerini during the “YOU LOOK GOOD AGAIN TOUR.” Of course, fans will also surely want to hear Brett play his first number one hit, “Sleep Without You,” which also talks about the love between a couple, without getting too sappy.

“My fans are amazing,” Brett added in a recent press release. “To have this success with my debut project is just unreal. Writing these songs was very therapeutic for me and to have them connect the way they do is humbling.”