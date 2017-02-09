Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher remain one of country music’s most romantic couples

During the Grammy Awards in 2016, all eyes were on Carrie Underwood as she glided down the red carpet. And while onlookers seemed almost entranced by everything from her dress to her shoes to her hair, many were quick to notice the sparkly diamond necklace sitting delicately on her neck.

“It was a Valentine’s present… that I don’t deserve,” the singer told “Entertainment Tonight” that magical night about the gift hubby Mike Fisher had given her. “It’s mine to wear, so whenever I feel like it, I can be in my sweat pants, making dinner, wearing my necklace. I kind of knew it was coming. We had been helping and working with designer Johnathon Arndt to make something special. We don’t do a whole lot of gifts often, it was nice. This is many years’ worth of gifts.”





Her eyes glistened as she said it, but make no mistake – Carrie and Mike are the kind of couple that treat every day like Valentine’s Day. And while Carrie has yet to share how she will be spending this Valentine’s Day with her love, there are some clues that the busy couple might just be able to spend it together. With Mike not having a game with the Nashville Predators and Carrie not on tour that particular night, it looks like the sky is the limit for the happy couple, who will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary this July.

But for some reason, we have a feeling that the happy couple will be perfectly happy sitting at home with their son, Isaiah, enjoying all of life’s blessings together.