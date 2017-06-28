Carrie Underwood debuts a new look for football season

We’re still a few months away from the official kickoff of the NFL football season, but Carrie Underwood, an avid sports fan, is already prepping for her part. That includes a new look for her “Sunday Night Football on NBC” promos.

Carrie shared a photo on her Instagram page June 27, and the image features the beautiful blonde with much longer locks than she has recently had. “Shooting our new @SNFonNBC open,” she writes. “Lots of fun today! This will be our best one yet! Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Obviously, the added length to the superstar’s hairdo is temporary since just a few days before she shared a hilarious photo with her shoulder length bob.

Sorry, buddy, I've already found my Prince Charming… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The question then becomes, did Carrie add extensions because she’s planning on growing her hair long again, or did she do it because, well, she can. It’s a woman’s prerogative to do their “do” however they want to. (Oh, we made a rhyme.) And sometimes, changing up your look is just plain old fun.

Do you prefer Carrie’s hair long or short? Or, are you like us and believe she could roll in mud and dress in burlap and still look like a goddess?

Apparently, that’s what husband Mike Fisher thinks. He commented on Carrie’s post, “Holy smokes, I’d marry ya.”

