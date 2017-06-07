Carrie Underwood drops a huge hint about some major fall plans

Carrie Underwood may be a big-time country music star, but these days her mind is focused on a different kind of entertainment — sports.

All year, the 34-year-old hit-maker has been cheering on her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, at his Nashville Predators games.

The Predators faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 5. So, Carrie made sure to be present for the NHL match at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena.





While there, she also spilled some juicy information about the upcoming NFL season.

During the game’s first intermission, the blonde-haired beauty slyly admitted to NBC’s Liam McHugh and Mike Milbury that she would be coming back as the singer for the “Sunday Night Football” theme song for the 2017-2018 NFL season.

This will make it Carrie’s fifth year as the face for the famous intro. In previous years, she and other stars have channeled Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Last season, however, the Oklahoma-born Carrie changed the theme song to “Oh, Sunday Night” — set to the melody of her 2014 collaboration with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad.”

Carrie’s “SNF” news follows a confirmed report that Hank Williams Jr. will be returning to “Monday Night Football.” According to The Tennessean, Hank will be back with a new version of his signature opening theme song, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night,” complete with his iconic catchphrase, “Are you ready for some football?”

The NFL season begins Thursday, Sept. 7.