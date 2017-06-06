Carrie Underwood explains why she didn’t celebrate hubby Mike Fisher’s birthday

Carrie Underwood cheered on hubby Mike Fisher at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 5 for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

For the married power couple, the day was even more special, as it marked Predators-captain Mike’s 37th birthday.

Although it was a huge day for the Fishers, Carrie admits that she didn’t get her husband anything for his birthday.

“We kind of put the birthday in the back room,” she told announcers on NBC during the first intermission, “shut the door and we’ll visit it later.”





Despite Carrie’s admission, she promised that she’d make up for skipping out on the gift giving. “I’m terrible I know,” she said, “I will, though. I will. After all this is done, and we have the [Stanley] Cup maybe that could just be his birthday party.”

In the meantime, Mike can read the adorable post that Carrie wrote on Instagram.

She captioned, “Happy birthday to this handsome hunk! I’ll never forget the day he told me he was asked to wear the “C.” I was so proud on that day and I’m even more proud now to see him play in the #StanleyCupFinals. He’s definitely the only FISH in the “C” for me! 💙💛🐟💛💙🐟💙💛.”

The Predators ended up beating the Pens 4-1 to tie the series 2-2. So, perhaps Carrie is right to wait on the birthday celebrations, because Mike is fully focused. Carrie showcased her excitement over the victory with multiple Instagram posts.

The clip above shows Carrie adorably getting her groove on to the song “All I Do Is Win.” She writes, “Aaaaaannnnnndddsd PREDS WIN!!! #Smashville #StanleyCupFinals @mfisher1212 @predsnhl.”

A second shot features her with some of her and Mike’s family members. She captions, “The Fisher ladies…good gracious, I’m short! 😜 #Smashville #PredsWin.”

Turns out that Carrie and the “Fisher ladies” got together after the game to sing Mike “Happy Birthday.” You can check out their “Happy Birthday” song in the tweet below!