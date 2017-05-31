Carrie Underwood explains why she insists on keeping it real with her fans

There are so many things to love about Carrie Underwood, but one of the things we love most about this megastar is her commitment to keeping it real on social media. She’s got 5.9 million followers on Instagram alone, and Carrie is not afraid to put a picture of her husband and child dancing together with the house looking a little less than pristine.

Dear ladies, Make sure you marry someone who makes time to do the "hot dog dance" with your kid right before leaving for work! So sweet! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 24, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Unlike a lot of stars who try to make everything look perfect in their photos, Carrie would rather give fans a glimpse at what her day-to-day life is really like.





She tells “Woman’s Wear Daily,” “I try to just keep everything as real as possible. Nothing’s too calculated. I always feel like you can kind of tell when some celebrities are. I just try to keep it me and real, and if people like it, then that’s cool.

Morning cartoons with Cousin Wesley…❤️ Wesley makes Isaiah look so big! I can only imagine the trouble these two are going to get into with the rest of their cousins in a few years! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

In her quest to keep things real, Carrie is also giving us a look at how she juggles being a wife, mother, entertainer and businesswoman with her activewear line, Calia.

A 5 mile run, a shower, and now some quiet time on the back porch in one of my favorite @caliabycarrie outfits! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 16, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

“That’s just being a woman,” Carrie says of wearing different hats. “We all do different things but we all do a million things. Women are multitaskers by nature. It’s like we all have different jobs but there’s a lot going on. I think it’s cool to have things in my life that make that easier.”

Look for Carrie to put on her superstar hat again for her collaboration with Keith Urban on the 2017 CMT Music Awards coming up Wednesday, June 7.