Carrie Underwood gets festive with this adorable Easter throwback photo

Carrie Underwood sure knows how to bring the “hoppyiness” into our lives during the holidays!

On Easter Sunday, the country music singer posted an adorable throwback picture of herself dressed as the Easter Bunny.



On Instagram she writes, “Happy Easter! Hope the Easter Bunny brought you all some yummy treats.”

Happy Easter! Hope the Easter Bunny brought you all some yummy treats!

In the shot above, the Checotah, Oklahoma native appears all smiles, as she poses in her white outfit complete with a rabbit ears bonnet.





At the time, Carrie was just a young girl imitating the good ole Easter Bunny. However, these days, she’s a worldwide superstar, who apparently crosses paths with the famous bunny every now and then.

Met the Easter Bunny today! He was spying on my workout…

In fact, the 34-year-old mother of 2-year-old Isaiah shared a picture of a hare on Instagram on April 14. She jokingly claimed that the fur ball was the holiday mascot. She wrote, “Met the Easter Bunny today! He was spying on my workout…”

Too Cute!

Carrie may be all for having a little fun during Easter. But, for her, the holiday runs deep, as she is a practicing Christian.

Capping off the April 16 celebration, she and her husband, Nashville Predators’ Captain Mike Fisher, took to their respective social media pages with identical bible verses. The bible quote states: “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?'”

#happyeaster #HeIsRisen #hallelujah

Carrie included the hashtags, #happyeaster #HeIsRisen #hallelujah, while Mike wrote, “Happy Easter! I’m so grateful today for the resurrection of our savior! He is risen!”