Carrie Underwood has a reason to celebrate in victorious new video

If you’re a hockey fan, then you can see why Nashville is so excited. Music City’s hometown hockey team, the Predators, are having their best season ever, and it’s hard to find anyone more excited than the team captain’s wife, Carrie Underwood.

On May 2, the Preds won their third game in the seven-game series against the St. Louis Blues, which means if they win their next game on May 5 in St. Louis, they’ll move on to the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s national anthem has these soldiers whooping with delight





Coming this far is reason enough to celebrate, so that’s exactly what Carrie and her pals did. In their player’s suite at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the country music superstar and three of her besties, including cupcake queen Ivey Childers, got their groove on. But what in the name of Dolly Parton were they raising their joyful voices to? DJ Khaled’s “All I Do is Win.”

Awesome win tonight in #Smashville !!! The Preds are on 🔥! Please pardon our bad celebration singing/dancing! @predsnhl @iveychilders @melissaschleicher @ctinacasselman A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 2, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Yes, our country songbird and her pals were trying their best to lay down the groove that Khaled, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and T-Pain do in the popular “Up, down, up, down” song. While it doesn’t sound like Carrie will be making the jump to a new format of music any time soon, it does sound like the gal pals were having the time of their lives. And the polite young lady even apologizes for their “bad celebration singing/dancing.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood proves she’s her husband’s biggest cheerleader with one photo

Side note: Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher’s, former team, the Ottawa Senators, are also winning their series against the New York Rangers and are on opposite sides of the bracket. If both teams win this and the next round, they will face-off for the cup.