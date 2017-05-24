Carrie Underwood just melted our hearts with this father-son bonding moment

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is under an insane amount of pressure these days. He’s the captain of the Nashville Predators, who just made it to the NHL Stanley Cup finals for the first time in franchise history.

You wouldn’t know Mike has a lot on his mind judging from this picture, though.

Dear ladies, Make sure you marry someone who makes time to do the "hot dog dance" with your kid right before leaving for work! So sweet! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 24, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

On May 24, Carrie posted this photo on Instagram showing Mike bonding with their son, Isaiah, while watching a little “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”





The caption says, “Dear ladies, Make sure you marry someone who makes time to do the ‘hot dog dance’ with your kid right before leaving for work! So sweet!”

The smile on Mike’s face says it all. Even though he’s got so much on his plate, he’s clearly soaking up every moment he can with his little man.

The fans loved seeing inside Carrie’s house, too. Even though she’s a country superstar, this living room looks like any other household with a toddler running around.

One fan wrote, “The best part of the glimpses into your life @carrieunderwood is how normal you are! The house full of toys is awesome.”

Mike will be back on the ice Monday, May 29 as the Preds play the first game for the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.