Carrie Underwood just sang Happy Birthday to two of her childhood idols

Carrie Underwood shocked the crowd at the New Kids on the Block concert in Nashville May 17. A few fans had already spotted her in one of the boxes at Bridgestone Arena watching the show along with the crowd.

Um…did I just sing happy birthday to @dannywood and @jordanknight on stage with the NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK?!?! Yup! ❤️💕😎 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 18, 2017

Later, Carrie came onstage and sang a stunning rendition of “Happy Birthday” for NKOTB’s Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

And there's @carrieunderwood singing Happy Birthday to @nkotb 's Danny and Jordan! Thanks for sharing @rbrown1919 ! A post shared by Hunter Kelly (@nashvillehk) on May 17, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Carrie also connected with a big player in her “American Idol” success at the show. Former “Idol” judge Paula Abdul is touring with NKOTB, so Carrie and Paula posed for this adorable photo backstage at the concert.





Paula wrote in the caption, “So happy to reconnect with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @carrieunderwood tonight. So proud of your journey.”

Carrie wasn’t the only country star in the house for the NKOTB show. Big & Rich also made a surprise appearance performing with the guys, and Reba McEntire was spotted watching the show from the audience, too.