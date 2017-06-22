Carrie Underwood reveals the one important piece of advice she’d tell her younger self

Carrie Underwood quickly rose to fame after winning the fourth season of “American Idol” back in 2005. She was 22 years old at the time.

Now, at age 34, the powerhouse singer is a little bit older and a little bit wiser. So, there’s plenty of advice that she’d offer her younger self if she could.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood reigns as Rare Country’s Female Artist of the Year

In an interview with Bustle, the Checotah, Oklahoma-raised singer revealed the one regret she has when it comes to her early years.





“When I was younger I worried about what people thought about me,” she said. “I wish I could go back and tell my younger self what I know now — that trying to fit into someone else’s vision of you will never make you happy.”

Carrie, of course, isn’t the only person who has felt that way, but her position as a country star and a role model to women certainly does add on pressure to do what others expect her to do. The superstar even has her own CALIA fitness apparel line, and is often scrutinized by the public when she posts workout videos online.

Although all of that chatter might have weighed on her mind years ago, she now knows that you just can’t please everyone, no matter who you are.

RELATED: Rumors continue to swirl around Carrie Underwood

“Now I focus on the goals I set for myself and try my best to do what’s right for me,” Carrie said, “When it comes to fitness, everyone has an opinion or comment. I just try to remember I am doing my best, and hopefully that resonates with people.”

Now that’s empowering!