Carrie Underwood shares a heart-melting Father’s Day photo that has us weak in the knees
Instagram/CarrieUnderwood
Rare Country

Carrie Underwood shares a heart-melting Father’s Day photo that has us weak in the knees

Article will continue after advertisement

It’s Father’s Day, and our hearts are melting from all the sweet and sentimental posts the country star dads, daughters and wives are sharing on their social media pages. We’ve collected a few of our favorites for you to enjoy below, including ones from new dads like Thomas Rhett (who is, unfortunately, spending his first Father’s Day apart from daughter Willa Gray), and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, who is clearly loving his second Father’s Day with son Ward. Carrie Underwood and the female members of Little Big Town are among the stars sending special shoutouts to their husbands, and we even included a fun throwback pic from Billy Ray Cyrus featuring a very young Miley. Enjoy!


RELATED: On Father’s Day, Garth Brooks shares the best advice he’s gotten, and given

RELATED: Rory Feek receives an unexpected gift on Father’s Day from the heavens above

Happy Father’s Day from Rare Country to all of you dads out there celebrating your special day!

Module Voice Image
, Senior Content Editor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement