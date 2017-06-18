Carrie Underwood shares a heart-melting Father’s Day photo that has us weak in the knees

It’s Father’s Day, and our hearts are melting from all the sweet and sentimental posts the country star dads, daughters and wives are sharing on their social media pages. We’ve collected a few of our favorites for you to enjoy below, including ones from new dads like Thomas Rhett (who is, unfortunately, spending his first Father’s Day apart from daughter Willa Gray), and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, who is clearly loving his second Father’s Day with son Ward. Carrie Underwood and the female members of Little Big Town are among the stars sending special shoutouts to their husbands, and we even included a fun throwback pic from Billy Ray Cyrus featuring a very young Miley. Enjoy!





RELATED: On Father’s Day, Garth Brooks shares the best advice he’s gotten, and given

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there in the world! Missing @laur_akins and Willa today! See y'all tomorrow🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mUK7LI87sI — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) June 18, 2017

Thankful for this baby daddy who loves me and Willa Gray so well. So blessed God gave us you honey💛 Happy 1st Fathers Day! we love you😍 pic.twitter.com/MxmOHyBFQ7 — Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day! We be chillin. pic.twitter.com/EwGDnrVjDd — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to my daddy and my husband Hope you feel wrapped in love today by the ones whose lives you've impacted the most, ours!! pic.twitter.com/YZObgoi86k — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 18, 2017

I am amazed everyday at the love & teaching & goodness he shows our babies. Happy Fathers Day, my love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5XYZf2cvp8 — Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) June 18, 2017

These pics pretty much sum it up. Happy Father's Day @JimiWestbrook You're an amazing Daddy. We love you. 💕 pic.twitter.com/bHLcXY0c7z — Karen Fairchild (@KarenFairchild) June 18, 2017

Happy Fathers day to this guy. Couldnt ask for a better dad. 🤜🏼🤛🏼#dad #happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/2fAhBVBSQU — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) June 18, 2017

Fathers day gift today from @brittanyaldean . Lil Man is all set with his @georgiafootball gear and his first pair of J's. A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Thanks to my Dad, I learn every day how to be a better man, and father. Thanks Dad. pic.twitter.com/sB970uTi2Y — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) June 18, 2017

THIS GUY! Happy Father's Day Dad. You are a true example of hard work, big dreams, positive energy & showing love to the world around you! pic.twitter.com/1CyMRhh2VY — Hunter Hayes (@HunterHayes) June 18, 2017

RELATED: Rory Feek receives an unexpected gift on Father’s Day from the heavens above

This little red headed sweetheart is the reason I get to celebrate Father's Day. I thank God everyday for her!Happy Father's Day everyone! pic.twitter.com/iBBw6NLV7J — Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) June 18, 2017

Happy Father’s Day from Rare Country to all of you dads out there celebrating your special day!