Carrie Underwood shares a heart-melting Father’s Day photo that has us weak in the knees

It’s Father’s Day, and our hearts are melting from all the sweet and sentimental posts the country star dads, daughters and wives are sharing on their social media pages. We’ve collected a few of our favorites for you to enjoy below, including ones from new dads like Thomas Rhett (who is, unfortunately, spending his first Father’s Day apart from daughter Willa Gray), and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, who is clearly loving his second Father’s Day with son Ward. Carrie Underwood and the female members of Little Big Town are among the stars sending special shoutouts to their husbands, and we even included a fun throwback pic from Billy Ray Cyrus featuring a very young Miley. Enjoy!
RELATED: On Father’s Day, Garth Brooks shares the best advice he’s gotten, and given
And to Mike, Isaiah is so blessed to have you as his dad. He wants to do everything you do and go where you go. You are an incredible example of what a father should be…patient, kind, loving and so much more. You are never afraid to hug and kiss him or be silly with him. He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him…I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day. We love you!!! #HappyFathersDay
RELATED: Rory Feek receives an unexpected gift on Father’s Day from the heavens above
Happy Father’s Day from Rare Country to all of you dads out there celebrating your special day!