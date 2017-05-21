Carrie Underwood shares her pride for her hubby, Mike Fisher

As the Nashville Predators continue to advance in the NHL Western Conference Final series, the team captain’s wife couldn’t be more proud of her husband. That proud spouse is none other than country star Carrie Underwood, who has been rooting on her husband, Mike Fisher, and his team at every playoff home game at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

In a May 17 Twitter post, Carrie wrote, “I am so proud of this man!” followed by three red heart emojis. She also linked to a news article on NHL.com headlined, “Mike Fisher making an impact beyond numbers for Predators in playoffs.” The article reports that Mike is “keeping Nashville motivated [and] focused” and quotes team coach Peter Laviolette saying, “Mike’s the type of guy you would want your kids growing up and following and watching what he says and what he does and how he deals with people in his life, his work ethic [and] his habits. He’s a good example every single day, whether he is on the ice or off the ice.”





Mike’s teammates also heaped praise on him in the article, with forward Vernon Fiddler calling him “a fearless leader” and forward Craig Smith saying, “He’s one of the best people I have every met in my life. The selflessness, putting others first, has been extremely evident over the last couple of years.”

Even when the Predators lose a game, Carrie is still there supporting her team and her man, on social media. After a brutal loss on May 18, Carrie tweeted, “Welp, now matter who you were cheering for, that game was exciting! Gotta love the playoffs! #StanleyCup”