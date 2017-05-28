Carrie Underwood shares what makes her feel like a “better mom” to son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood has supported her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, all year long by cheering him on at his Nashville Predators games.

But, when the shoe is on the other foot, he provides all the loving support she needs.

Carrie loves a good workout. So, Mike makes sure she gets enough free time to feel the burn, as it makes her feel better in more ways than one.

“It helps having a supportive husband and a great unit around me,” the country music star told People Magazine, while at her CALIA by Carrie Underwood Summer Kick-Off event on May 26. “You have to sit down and talk to those around you because I feel like I’m a better mom, a better wife, a better friend when I feel good about myself. It’s endorphins and all that stuff that’s being released, too. No bad things can come out of taking care of yourself!”





Feeling good isn’t the only reason why Carrie exercises, though. She also wants to be there for her 2-year-old son Isaiah Michael Fisher.

“It’s all about realizing why you do it,” she explained. “I want to be a great mom and I want to be around for him for as long as I possibly can. I want to feel good about myself, I want to set that example for my child and make that a priority, because he’s watching.”

“He’s a busy guy, so I need to keep my energy levels up to be able to play with him and chase him around,” she continued, “So it’s for me and my family and for feeling good about myself. Sometimes you have to remind yourself, but it helps to just say, ‘It’s not for everybody else, it’s for me.’”