Carrie Underwood showers Mike Fisher with love and luck from miles away

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is proving that she’s her hubby, Mike Fisher’s, good luck charm, as his Nashville Predators continue their winning streak in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On May 10, the “Church Bells” hit-maker went for a jog outdoors. During her workout, she revealed on Instagram that she found not one, but two four-leaf clovers.

Found these beauties while I was out running this morning…wonder where the good luck is going to show up? A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 10, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

She captioned, “[I] found these beauties while I was out running this morning…wonder where the good luck is going to show up.”





Turns out that the good luck came on Friday, May 12, when the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Prior to her man’s NHL game Carrie tweeted, “Game day! Good luck @PredsNHL & @mikefisher1212. You’ve all worked so hard! We’ll all be back home watching & cheering you on! #NSHvsANA.”

Game day! Good luck @PredsNHL & @mikefisher1212 You've all worked so hard! We'll all be back home watching & cheering you on! #NSHvsANA — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 12, 2017

Carrie also wasted no time proving that she proudly stands behind her Nashville team, as she took an opportunity to applaud Music City’s team spirit, while trash talking the Ducks fans.

“Woah, what’s with all the empty seats in Anaheim tonight?” She tweeted, “Wouldn’t happen in #Smashville that’s for sure!! #NSHvsANA #GoPreds.”

Woah, what's with all the empty seats in Anaheim tonight?! Wouldn't happen in #Smashville that's for sure!! #NSHvsANA #GoPreds — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 13, 2017

The Predators and the Ducks will now move on to Game 2, which takes place in Anaheim, California on Sunday, May 14. If the Preds win Game 2, they will head back to Nashville with a 2-0 lead in the series.

Maybe it is just coincidence or perhaps Carrie’s team spirit is actually rubbing off on the Predators. Either way, Carrie keep doing what you’ve been doing, because it sure seems to be working!