Carrie Underwood takes her pride in her hubby to the next level with these sweet posts

Carrie Underwood must be so thrilled that her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, and his team are headed to their first-ever Stanley Cup in franchise history!

On Monday, May 22, the Nashville Predators eliminated the Anaheim Ducks with a winning score of 6-3 in Game 6 of the National Hockey League’s Western Conference Final.

RELATED: Rumors continue to swirl around Carrie Underwood

Like true Carrie fashion, the “Church Bells” hit-maker supported her hubby from a suite inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. She didn’t cheer her hubs on alone, though. Instead, she made a girls night out of the game and documented her evening on Instagram with a handful of photos.





Golden Girls! #NSHvsANA #PredsPride A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

As you can see in the picture above, Carrie and four of her gal pals pose alongside each other in matching yellow Preds jackets. The 34-year-old powerhouse captions, “Golden Girls! #NSHvsANA #PredsPride.”

Ready… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

A second shot shows Carrie’s gold-colored Windbreaker with the word “Nashville” spread across the back to show which city she roots for. She also sported a cute and clever snapback with the words “Catchin’ Ducks” displayed across the front.

Got my PREDicure for the game tonight! Thanks @the_jen_of_all_trades for the #SpiritFingers !!! #BlueAndGold #PredsPride #NSHvsANA #FangFingers #StanleyCupPlayoffs @predsnhl A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

If that’s not enough, the superstar showed off her Preds pride from head to toe with white painted nails, featuring a splash of shimmery gold and blue hues. She wrote, “Got my PREDicure for the game tonight! #SpiritFingers, #BlueAndGold, #PredsPride, #NSHvsANA, #FangFingers, #StanleyCupPlayoffs and @predsnhl.”

Wow…this crowd is amazing!!!! Oh yeah, the team isn't too bad, either! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

After the playoffs game, Carrie captured footage of her Team Captain husband, who was celebrating the win with his teammates alongside the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl. The hockey mates made sure not to touch the trophy though, as it is considered bad luck since it’s not the Stanley Cup.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood reigns as Rare Country’s Female Artist of the Year

Carrie lightheartedly captioned, “Wow…this crowd is amazing!!!! Oh yeah, the team isn’t too bad, either!”

The Predators will now go on to face the Eastern Conference champion, which will either be the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Ottawa Senators. Whomever they play, we have a feeling Carrie will bring some luck!