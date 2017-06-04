Carrie Underwood tells Mike Fisher she’s “beyond proud” of him in this heartfelt note

Carrie Underwood is one of the biggest stars in country music. Her husband, Mike Fisher, is captain of the Nashville Predators. So, it’s safe to say that both of them have very demanding schedules.

Now, it appears as though that family dynamic may change sooner than later.

You see, Mike has played professional hockey for at least 17 years now. The 36-year-old athlete, who will mark his 37th birthday on June 5, is currently competing in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in his NHL career. But the road to the Stanley Cup might be a thing of the past for Mike when his contract runs out at the end of the season.





“I’m trying to make the most of it,” Mike told the “The Tennessean” of being in the NHL championship series with his teammates, “but I’m definitely hungry to win. There’s no question.

“I’m just enjoying it all,” he added, “I still love it and enjoy it. I think I’m enjoying it now more than I did 10 years ago just because you never know if you’ll ever be back.”

Right now, Mike has a little bit of time to think about what he’ll do next since his $8.8 million contract doesn’t expire until the end of June. While the decision to retire or extend his career remains up in the air, one thing is for sure: Carrie is beyond proud of the man she fell in love with.

On June 3, before the Predators won Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Penguins, the 34-year-old singer posted the sweetest note to her hubby on Instagram.

“I love this man more than words can express,” she wrote,” I am beyond proud of him … he is an amazing man of God. He loves his family, his friends and his job.”

She continued, “He deserves nothing but the best in this world, because he gives nothing but his best to it! I am amazed every single day at the kind of human he is! I love you, baby! #ProudWife #Blessed #MikeFisher #GoPreds #StanleyCup.”

