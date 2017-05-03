Carrie Underwood will amaze you with her countrified version of this heavy metal song

Carrie Underwood may be one of the biggest superstars in country music, but that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t developed a taste for heavy metal.

In fact, the seven-time Grammy Award winner has covered plenty of rock songs over the course of her musical career, including Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience.”

But, it was in 2007 that she took to the stage in Farwell, Michigan to pay homage to the members of Skid Row with a powerful rendition of the band’s popular, 1989 hit, “I Remember You.”





Seated on a barstool with an acoustic guitar in hand, the Oklahoma-born singer belted out the first few lyrics of the power ballad with plenty of spunk. She couldn’t have appeared more in her element, as she entertained the crowd in her casual white Henley and faded blue jeans. Once the band joined in, she handed off her wooden instrument to the guitar tech and finished off the song with an incredible vocal delivery.

“I Remember You” was written by Skid Row band members Rachel Bolan and Dave “The Snake” Sabo. The Top 10 hit appears on the band’s eponymous debut album.

Carrie was only 6 years old when the tune peaked. Nonetheless, she made it her own! According to noisecreep.com, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach expressed his appreciation for the “Church Bells” singer’s rendition. He said, “One of the most ironic things ever in my career is that Carrie Underwood, for some crazy ass reason, has made ‘I Remember You’ a country rock hit. She does it in her concerts, a full production with backing vocals and string section, slide guitars and she does all the screams at the end.”

Watch Carrie perform “I Remember You” in the video above.