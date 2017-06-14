Carrie Underwood’s husband breaks his silence after a heartbreaking loss

It was a hard loss that was felt by most of Nashville and Predators fans that live elsewhere across the country, but the agony of a Stanley Cup defeat was most felt by those players who left it all on the ice, not just in Sunday night’s Game 6, but through the whole season.

Gradually we have heard from players on the NHL Nashville Predators team over the last few days, thanking the fans for their support and sharing their pride in their teammates. But it wasn’t until June 14, a handful of days after the final game, that the team’s captain shared his thoughts.





Mike Fisher posted a beautiful photo of the team’s home, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, on his Instagram page and wrote a poignant message thanking the fans for an “unforgettable year.” He also said, “You brought passion like the NHL has never seen before and made me so proud to wear the jersey. You guy made this experience the best year of my career and I can’t thank you enough for the support and for the memories that I’ll never forget.”

Thank you preds fans for an unforgettable year! You brought passion like the NHL has never seen before and made me so proud to wear the jersey! You guys made this experience the best year of my career and can't thank you enough for the support and for the memories that I'll never forget!! #smashville #standwithus A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

While Mike, who is also married to Carrie Underwood, seemed to focus his message on this most recent hockey season, some of the readers seemed to interpret his words as a possible foreshadowing of a retirement announcement. That is largely speculation on their part, although “The Tennessean” hinted at the possibility when it reported that his current contract expires at the end of June.

Carrie has also been largely quiet on her social media pages, but after her busy tour and his stressful hockey season, we hope they’re enjoying some much deserved time off.