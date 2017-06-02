Chris Stapleton finally shares the reason behind suddenly postponing his concerts

Chris Stapleton fans were supportive yet devastated after the singer-songwriter postponed about three weeks’ worth of dates on his All-American Road Show Tour without any explanation. His fans knew there had to be a good reason… and boy, is there.

In a new post on his Instagram page, Chris shares a photo of himself with his beautiful wife, Morgane. In the foreground is a hand heavily bandaged and splinted. And it’s his hand. Chris forgoes a standard caption for the photo and instead pens a poignant note directly to his fans.

RELATED: Chris Stapleton suddenly postpones three weeks’ worth of shows





He begins with an apology: “Dear Everybody, first of all, I want to thank you for all of the positive thoughts and kind words you have shared over the last few days. So many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m grateful for your patience and graciousness.”

He then continues by explaining that he had a broken bone and detached tendon—a serious impediment for a guitar player! But he says that he and his doctor are hopeful that he will make a complete recovery after physical therapy. “Right now, I can’t possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best,” Chris writes.

RELATED: Watch Chris Stapleton hilariously spoof ZZ Top with Jimmy Fallon

This precious bear of a man then sweetly adds, “There is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night. Thank you for the privilege. Your support and understanding through all of this lets me know now, more than ever, I have the best fans in the world. Sincerely, Chris Stapleton”

We add our prayers and support to the rest of Chris’ fans (because we’re big fans, too) for a speedy recovery.