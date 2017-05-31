Chris Stapleton suddenly postpones three weeks’ worth of shows

Social media exploded the morning of May 31 when Chris Stapleton announced that he was postponing three weeks’ worth of shows on his All-American Road Show Tour.

No reason has been given for the temporary delay of shows, but we’re concerned that it is something significant as Chris just doesn’t cancel shows.

An Instagram post simply says, “Unfortunately, the next three weeks of ‘The All-American Road Show’ have been postponed. Below is the full list of dates we are working to reschedule. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates.” The page then lists the affected shows, which includes CMA Music Festival.





Obviously fans are disappointed by the news, especially ticket holders. But keep in mind that, as he says, this is a postponement, not a cancellation, so it sounds like shows will be rescheduled.

We could speculate for days about the reasons why Chris had to make this move; however, we’re waiting for official word from his representatives so we can share the most accurate information with you guys. We also add our support and well wishes to Chris, Morgane and their team and look forward to seeing them somewhere down the road.