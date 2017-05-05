Chris Stapleton’s new single just may be his most raw, brutal song yet

Chris Stapleton released his new album, “From A Room, Volume 1,” on May 5, and the new single, “Either Way,” dropped on the same day. We have to warn you this song is going to give you all the emotions. Be sure you’re in a safe spot when you listen.

Armed with just his guitar and his signature voice, Chris delivers this tale of a love that’s dead and gone. The couple who has fallen out of love is still living in the same house, but there’s not an ounce of warmth left between them.





RELATED: Listen as Chris Stapleton breathes new life into a Willie Nelson classic

If you’re a Lee Ann Womack fan, you may recall her version of this song from her 2008 album, “Call Me Crazy.” Since Chris has written more than a thousand songs over the years, we had to wonder why this one made the cut for “From A Room, Volume 1.” It turns out his wife, Morgane, had something to do with it.

Chris explains, “You know my wife always loved that song, which should worry me, but she just loves really slow sad songs and she always wanted me to play that song So, I felt led to do it and if I’m gonna sing something, I’m gonna sing it with every ounce of belief and try to put every bit of believability in a lyric that I can.”

RELATED: This country couple opens up like never before about their life and love

Clearly, Chris and Morgane’s marriage is not the inspiration for “Either Way.” In fact, Chris can’t exactly remember what led him and his co-writers to create this song more than a decade ago. He does recall being drawn to the rawness of the idea when it was pitched in the writers room.

“It seemed really tragic and sad, so we tried to do that to the best of our ability, but also to put truth in it and honesty in it,” Chris explains. “When you can do that, then truth and honesty are going to find somebody inside a song. Little pieces of yourself are gonna get in there, whether you know it or not, you can think something’s fiction and find out years later it’s not, but that’s a whole other conversation.”

“From A Room, Volume 1” will be accompanied by a Volume 2 some time later this year. In the meantime, you can see Chris on his All-American Road Show Tour all year long. Get tickets here.