Country firecracker Lauren Alaina gets emotional about reaching her goals

Lauren Alaina popped up at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on the night of Thursday, June 8 for a surprise duet with pal Cole Swindell during his scheduled CMA Music Fest set.

Afterward, bubbly Lauren came backstage to chat with the media and got emotional when asked what items are still on her list of goals after already scoring a No. 1 hit and winning a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

RELATED: Watch Lauren Alaina bring Reba McEntire to tears with heartfelt acceptance speech

“About two years ago I sat down and wrote down a list with my manager, Trisha [McClanahan],” she said. “We made all of these goals. When we got our No. 1 ….”





Trailing off after glancing over at her manager, Lauren began to cry when she noticed Trisha had gotten emotional, too. “I cry too much, I know,” she said, while composing herself.

Finishing her thought, Lauren said that No. 1 for “Road Less Traveled” was “the last thing on the list. So we have to make a new list.”

RELATED: Lauren Alaina celebrates her “biggest dream come true”

“I haven’t had time to think about it, but I want to be able to headline shows eventually,” said Lauren, detailing her future goals. “I just want to keep writing music and for people to connect with it. I want to be able to be on that stage by myself someday,” she added, pointing to a monitor showing the Nissan Stadium stage. “That would be cool during CMA Fest.

“I want to continue to grow, and whatever that means I’m all about it.”

We’re all about it, too, Lauren!