Country music might have just turned out its sexiest video of 2017

Tons of artists release tons of music videos throughout the course of the year. But only a few stand out from the rest. Some videos are distinctive for their honesty, others for their beauty. And then, there are some that are just downright sexy.

This one might be 2017’s sexiest yet.

Courtesy of country singer Maggie Rose, the music video for her latest single, “Body on Fire,” is nothing short of a steam-fest. With lyrics that can have you feeling a tad hot under the collar in no time, the music video turns up the heat in a classy yet sexy way. And what might even intrigue ‘ya more?





It’s inspired by Maggie’s very own relationship.

“I think he was sort of stunned,” the 29-year-old told People Magazine about the first time she shared the finished video with her husband, Austin Marshall. She also said he was “very flattered,” and “maybe a little embarrassed — in a good way.” Maggie admits the song is “about sex, but it’s about making love in a way that doesn’t objectify the two people that the song is about.” Women “are the muse for a lot of these songs,” Maggie says, but too often the lyrics stop at “we look great in short shorts.”