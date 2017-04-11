Country music’s biggest stars share priceless photos with their siblings

Thank God for siblings. When the rest of the world lets you down and you can’t quite deal with what the world is throwing at you, it’s often your siblings that you can lean on – even when you are a big-time country music star.

In fact, a number of country stars got in on the fun April 10 to celebrate National Siblings Day by revealing some priceless photos of them and their siblings back in the day. “Happy #NationalSiblingDay to these beauties,” wrote Carrie Underwood on her socials alongside an adorable family pic. “I’m pretty sure they’re going to kill me for posting this pic! Ha ha!”





Happy #NationalSiblingDay to these beauties!!! I'm pretty sure they're going to kill me for posting this pic! Ha ha! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Jason Aldean also posted a video in honor of the so-called holiday, which actually had its start, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, by Claudia Evart in 1995 “in honor of her two siblings who died early in life in separate accidents.” The video shows Jason and his sister playing around with some special video effects that both have them in hysterics.

But seriously….#same @kasirosa A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

But perhaps it was Miranda Lambert who shared the most heartwarming pic of her and her brother Luke back in 1992 in a landscape that could have been pulled straight out of her 2009 video for her hit “The House That Built Me.”

It was definitely a day to share some love with the people we should all love the most.