Country music’s sexiest new singer just shared all of his cell phone secrets

Life can’t get much better for country newcomer Jackie Lee. Not only is his current single “Getting Over You” approaching 13 million (yes … we said million) streams on Spotify, but he’s in the midst of a very busy summer that has him performing everywhere from the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago to Faster Horses in Michigan to the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Vegas, baby!

But what we really want to know is this – what’s on his iPhone?





Well, we went and found out. Jackie good-naturedly shared his fun answers to our prying series of phone-related questions.

First app checked in the morning and last before bedtime?

Messages and Instagram

Most-used app?

Instagram

Biggest time-wasting app?

Mini Golf

Your most listened to artists on iTunes or Spotify?

Maroon 5, Michael Buble’, Riff Raff, Amos Lee, Travis Tritt

Favorite Instagram photo filter?

Clarendon

Craziest place you ever lost or left your phone?

Salisbury, Maryland

Favorite fitness/workout app?

Runkeeper

Your most retweeted tweet?

A tweet about the season finale of “How I Met Your Mother.” The show’s official Twitter retweeted it.

Your best recent tweet?

“Its soooo easy to hate on ppl. Lets not do that today.”

It's soooo easy to hate on ppl. Let's try our best to not do that today. ❤️ — Jackie Lee (@JackieLeeMusic) June 15, 2017

Alarm settings?

One for every hour between 3 AM and 4 PM

Favorite ringtone?

Alarm

Your outgoing voicemail message?

“Hello? Hey whats up! Thats cool. You can go ahead and leave a voicemail now.”

Person you FaceTime the most?

My lil’ bro and sis

Most-essential app while traveling?

Master Tour

Cities listed in weather app and world clock app?

Nashville and Maryville, Tennessee

Most recent Uber ride?

From my bus to my house

both my uber drivers told me about Jesus today and I really needed it — Jackie Lee (@JackieLeeMusic) June 20, 2017

Are you a Siri user?

Absolutely

Favorite food-related app?

Postmates