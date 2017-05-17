Country newcomer Luke Combs just sang the hell out of a Blake Shelton classic

Country newcomer Luke Combs just shot to the top of the charts with his debut hit “Hurricane.” That song features Luke’s signature massive vocals, and now he’s unleashed his talent on a cover of Blake Shelton’s classic hit “Austin.”

Accompanied by just an acoustic guitar, Luke slays the chorus of the song in this Facebook clip, and it’s going viral at lightning speed. More than 550,000 folks viewed the video in the 21 hours after it was first posted, and those numbers are only growing.

Of course, Luke cut his teeth on these big country covers playing for tips in his hometown of Asheville, N.C. He started mixing his own songs into his cover sets, and those songs eventually made up the tracks on his debut album, “This One’s for You.” That album features “Hurricane” and will be released on June 2.

We recently caught up with Luke, and he told Rare Country what fans can expect from the debut project. He said, “I try to just write really honest stuff. Stuff that I feel like everybody’s been through. That’s what this this album is. It’s just a collection of my stories, and my buddies I wrote the songs with stories. I just hope everybody loves it.”

We’ll keep you posted if Blake has any reaction to Luke’s spot-on performance.