Country singer opens up in raw new video about her devastating miscarriage

Country singer Sunny Sweeney has opened up about her struggle to have a child in her song, “Bottle by My Bed.” Now, a new music video makes her message even more poignant. The clip shows mothers with their kids, intercut with Sunny singing the song and going about her life with her husband, Jeff. It’s tough to watch since the song clearly spells out the pain Sunny has gone through battling infertility as well as experiencing a miscarriage.

It wasn’t easy for Sunny to get so honest with this song, but she tells “People,” “I was raised to be brutally honest. It’s just the way my family is. It has gotten me into some interesting predicaments in my life, but it’s safe to say that I don’t mince words. That being said, it was still a tough decision to sing this song live after we wrote it. I initially looked at it like a cathartic, ‘Okay, that felt good to get it off my chest’ song.”





Sunny and her husband struggled to get pregnant for quite a while, and she went through painful in vitro fertilization treatments.

She says in vitro “was brutal on both my body and my emotions. We had a total of 12 perfect embryos when it was all said and done. We were so sure it was going to work this time. Then, not a single embryo made it to the implantation stage. My heart was absolutely broken.”

At that point, the couple decided to stop trying to conceive. Miraculously, Sunny ended up pregnant naturally just a few months later. Everything was going along fine until she went in for a routine checkup and the heartbeat was gone.

“It took me a couple months to finally digest that I had miscarried,” Sunny says. “That’s when my friends started coming out of the woodwork. So many people had been through this. It was comforting to know we were not alone.”

Sunny and Jeff have grown closer working through this ordeal, and they are now exploring all options, including adoption.

“Nothing is out of the question, but it’s so hard to put it all out there again,” she says. “We are both hesitant to spend more money right now. I think we both believe in the back of our minds that if I was able to get pregnant before, then surely it can happen again. I somehow can’t give up hope, despite having every reason to do so.”

“Bottle by My Bed” is included on Sunny’s latest album, “Trophy,” available now.