Country stars are heartbroken and outraged over Ariana Grande concert fatalities

At least 20 people are dead and many more injured after a reported explosion following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Though details aren’t clear on exactly what happened at this point, the tragedy hits home with the country music community.

Every night of the week, there are country fans going to see their favorite artists in arenas just like the one where those fans lost their lives.

Absolutely heartbreaking to hear the news coming from #Manchester.Live music should be the escape from the madness. Let's never forget that. — EliYoungBand (@EliYoungBand) May 22, 2017





Sending our thoughts and prayers out for @ArianaGrande and all of her fans tonight in Manchester U.K. — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) May 22, 2017

Just hearing about the explosions at the Arianna concert.. Praying for everybody!! Sick.. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 22, 2017

Though we’re still waiting word on what exactly happened at the concert, Maren Morris has made her thoughts very clear should terrorists be involved in the loss of life here.

When are these evil fucks going to be obliterated? People are trying to have fun & enjoy music and this goes down. So unbelievably sad. https://t.co/umPZlR0jm3 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2017

