Country superstars are mourning the loss of a musical legend

The music world is crying over the death of the legendary Gregg Allman. Passing away at the age of 69, Gregg had “struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” according to a statement released on May 27. However, Lord knows that his music and the inspiration he was to countless artists will live on for years to come.
RELATED: Eric Church lives up to his last name with this soulful dose of inspiration
“I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music,” Gregg’s longtime manager and close friend Michael Lehman told “The Hollywood Reporter.” “He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”
RELATED: Fans of The Allman Brothers Band are mourning the sudden loss of a true legend
In fact, just minutes after his death was announced, country music superstars began to share their thoughts and condolences over Gregg’s death. Keith Urban, Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels and Wynonna Judd were just some of the many country artists reacting to the news.“I recently spent time with this beautiful spirit & sang every word at the concert,” Wynonna Judd said on her Instagram page. “I sit here stunned that we have lost another legend. Hard to process this loss.”
https://twitter.com/BradPaisley/status/868568580895326210
We send our condolences to Gregg’s friends, family and fans at this difficult time.