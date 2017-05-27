Country superstars are mourning the loss of a musical legend

The music world is crying over the death of the legendary Gregg Allman. Passing away at the age of 69, Gregg had “struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” according to a statement released on May 27. However, Lord knows that his music and the inspiration he was to countless artists will live on for years to come.

“I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music,” Gregg’s longtime manager and close friend Michael Lehman told “The Hollywood Reporter.” “He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”





In fact, just minutes after his death was announced, country music superstars began to share their thoughts and condolences over Gregg’s death. Keith Urban, Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels and Wynonna Judd were just some of the many country artists reacting to the news.“I recently spent time with this beautiful spirit & sang every word at the concert,” Wynonna Judd said on her Instagram page. “I sit here stunned that we have lost another legend. Hard to process this loss.”

I recently spent time with this beautiful spirit & sang every word at the concert. I sit here stunned that we have lost another legend. Hard to process this loss… #Legend #Hero #RIP A post shared by Wynonna & The Big Noise (@wynonnajudd) on May 27, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

I'm so very saddened to hear of the passing of rock & blues legend Gregg Allman. He was such a huge influence on me. https://t.co/rSbHdmj5yp — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 27, 2017

We've got the blues today for sure. RIP @GreggAllman – TeamCDB https://t.co/yWBrjngo4C — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

Heaven gained another angel in the choir today. Rest easy @GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/Kmms2TLp6p — Kristen Kelly (@KristenKelly) May 27, 2017

Goodbye, Brother Gregg. When @amandashires was pregnant, @GreggAllman pointed at her belly and said "It's gonna be a girl. I'm never wrong." — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 27, 2017

Always loved Waylon's version of this Gregg Allman tune: pic.twitter.com/C0vo0KtVMH — Wheeler Walker, Jr. (@WheelerWalkerJr) May 27, 2017

We send our condolences to Gregg’s friends, family and fans at this difficult time.