Country’s hottest new artist just owned this late-night performance

Kelsea Ballerini is turning into a superstar right before our very eyes.

The Best New Artist Grammy nominee took over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to deliver her latest hit, “Yeah Boy.” With her hair pulled back in a ponytail and a pair of sparkly shorts showing off her legs, Kelsea dominated the stage. It’s just a taste of the dynamic live show she’ll deliver when she joins Thomas Rhett for his Home Team Tour.

Kelsea’s next big performance is set for Feb. 12 at the Grammy Awards. She’s just confirmed she’ll be performing on the show along with superstars from every genre of music.

While Kelsea is excited to see all the big artists performing on the show, she’s just as excited to watch her Grammy date’s reaction.

“I’m really excited to see Beyoncé and Adele and the greats,” she tells Rare Country. “But also, my mom is my date. So I’m really excited to see her see Adele and Beyoncé, because I feel like she’s going to be really entertaining. So, that’s going to be fun.”

This Grammy date fulfills a promise Kelsea made to her mom years ago. They always made a big deal about watching the show together when Kelsea was a kid.

She says, “I feel like the Grammys were the ones we had on the calendar a year in advance. And we made a deal when I was really young before I ever moved to Nashville that if I ever got to go to the Grammys, she would be my date. So, she is my date.”

Kelsea will perform with pop star Lukas Graham at the Grammys this weekend. Grammy nominees Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Maren Morris are also performing on the big show. The 59th Grammy Awards broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 12 on CBS.