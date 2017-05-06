Crystal Gayle is speaking out following Loretta Lynn’s unexpected stroke

Loretta Lynn’s sister, Crystal Gayle, is speaking out about the “Coal Miner’s Daughter’s” recent heartbreaking medical emergency.

On May 5, Rare Country shared news that the 85-year-old country music legend was taken to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee after suffering a stroke at her Hurricane Mills home on Thursday.

Though Loretta is responsive and expected to make a full recovery, Crystal wants fans to know how much the family appreciates all of their love and support.





On Twitter the “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” singer, 66, writes, “Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke. Our family appreciates all your love, prayers and support. We hope for a speedy recovery.”

In a statement emailed by her publicist, Crystal also says Loretta is a “strong woman and I know she’ll come out of this.”

Aside from Crystal’s note on Twitter, country artists like Martina McBride, Chely Wright and Jennifer Nettles have taken to social media with their own messages to Loretta.

Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with @LorettaLynn tonight. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) May 5, 2017

Sending love to Miss Loretta right now! Praying for your recovery and for your family. pic.twitter.com/GUevuwcsBn — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 6, 2017

My deepest, most sincere thoughts and prayers are with @LorettaLynn. I love you, Mama. Xo https://t.co/Ok05dqJdZW — Chely Wright (@chelywright) May 6, 2017

Loretta, who is set to release a new album this August called “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” continues to tour regularly. However, doctors have advised her to stay off the road while she is recuperating. So, all of her upcoming shows have been postponed, as stated on her website.

We continue to keep Loretta in our thoughts and prayers at this time.