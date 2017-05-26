Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses a major decision he’s made regarding his future

There has been much talk about Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plans for his life after he retires from racing at the end of the 2017 season.

“Spending time with Amy, spending time with my family, working at JR Motorsports… Building my businesses outside of racing, working on my foundation, working on the [Dale Earnhardt Jr. car] dealerships down in Tallahassee, [Florida,] working on Whisky River…. We’ve got our plate pretty full,” Dale Jr. told the Charlotte Observer in a new interview about his plans after retirement.

However, there has not been much talk about his plans for after that. According to a tweet from 2016, Dale Jr. says that he plans to donate his brain for research when he passes away.

Why? What use is it to you at that point? I'm gonna donate mine. https://t.co/cBMZ8yIQuA — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 27, 2016

“Even though they have learned a lot, there’s just so much they don’t know,” said Dale Jr., who has experienced many concussions in his long career. “Some of the real hard evidence is going to be in the brains of these athletes. Auto racing is different discipline compared to football, and so our head injuries give physicians a different point of view. … I was an organ donor anyway. And I was thinking if I’m going to be a donor – if somebody needs some of my guts – why not let them have the whole thing? If there is a way for doctors to help people not have to deal with the sorts of things I have had to deal with it, then, man, I’m all for that.”