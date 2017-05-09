Dale Earnhardt Jr. divulges more details about new TV project

Following in the footsteps of “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will now have their own DIY-inspired television show.

Announced May 8, the show will follow the NASCAR couple as they rehab a historic home in Key West, Florida. The show, which will premiere in 2018, joins together Dale’s love for home improvement with Amy’s love for interior design, according to a release..

“Amy and I are excited to take on our first home renovation project together,” said Dale Jr. in a statement. “Amy is a fantastic designer. She has creative ideas and a strong work ethic. We love DIY projects around the house, and so I expect this to be challenging but fun.”





In a press release about the new show, DIY Network hints to the fact that the couple will encounter their share of challenges in the show when it comes to transforming the old home, including structural damage and faulty wiring.

But heck knows that their love will see them through.

“We’ve seen how Dale Jr. races a car, so we’re confident that with Amy’s help he will easily navigate the typical trials and tribulations of a home renovation,” said John Feld, senior vice president, original programming and production, HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country in a press release. “Fasten your seat belts because this one is sure to be a thrilling, unpredictable ride.”