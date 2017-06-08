Dale Earnhardt Jr. finds himself in the middle of yet another feud

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t one to cause too much commotion. But recently, the NASCAR superstar somehow found himself in some good ole controversy yet again.

This time, it had to do with his darn sandwich.

The NASCAR star has long shared his love for his favorite sandwich — a banana and mayonnaise concoction that he shared a picture of on his socials back in April 2016.

But during an interview with the grand marshal of the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway, it sounded like someone wasn’t too keen on his condiment choices.





“Wow. That would give me [a not-too-pleasant gastrointestinal situation] for three weeks,” celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay said during the interview. “Throw it away and start again. I would not be eating [expletive] banana and mayonnaise, no. Whatever Muppet put those two together needs to clean their core. Dale Jr. needs to call me. Mayonnaise? Crème fraiche. Way better. Mashed banana, crème fraiche, little touch of vanilla. I’d take that thing to the Premier League.”

Of course, Dale Jr. didn’t react so kindly to the outburst.

“So, somebody had the bright idea at NASCAR to give him the ‘strangewich’ and let him talk a bunch of trash about it,” Dale Jr. said in his June 6 podcast. “Appreciate it, NASCAR. Smart move. Alright, Gordon Ramsay – ahhh, not sure about that guy. Not sure whether I’m a fan or not.”

Sounds like these two won’t be grabbing a bite together anytime soon.