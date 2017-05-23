Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets emotional during tribute to fallen racer

God knows that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been through his share of tough times throughout his life and career. However, he has always seemed like the kind of guy who finds the strength to muddle through.

But sometimes, life’s swift kicks are enough to even rattle someone as strong as Dale Jr.

One of those occurred on May 22, when the motorsports world received word that motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden had succumbed to traumatic injuries suffered in a biking accident.





And Dale Jr. took the time to recognize the racer during his weekly podcast. Generally, his podcast starts with some sort of rock song. Yet on May 23, things were different.

“Before we start the show, I just want to take a moment to remember a friend of the motorsports community,” Dale Jr. said in a somber voice, often taking extended breaks between sentences during the tribute to the fallen racer. “Nicky Hayden died this week at the age of 35. He was born on July 30, 1981, and was a very successful motorcycle racer and just an all around incredible guy. He will be missed and our thoughts go out to the Hayden family and all Nicky’s friends that he made all across the globe.”

We, too, join Dale Jr. in sending our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Nicky.

Godspeed.