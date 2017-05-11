Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets emotional over this Mother’s Day message to his mom

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has never been known as the emotional type – but in recent years, the NASCAR driver has seemingly become a bit more comfortable showing his emotions, especially to those he loves the most.

And it’s these emotions that came out during a recent ESPN shoot. Dale Jr. was told to write a letter to his mom, Brenda Jackson. “I thank God everyday that you and dad brought my sister and me into this world,” he read. “I think back as a 6-year-old kid and you as a single mother and us losing everything to a house fire. You gave custody of us two kids to our father knowing he could provide a promising future.”





As Dale Jr. read the emotional letter about his memories growing up, he didn’t know that Brenda was listening in the very next room. “I am thankful that we are together today as I am now older and wish to better appreciate the amazing sacrifices you made for us,” he read. “You never failed at making me feel loved.”

Just then, Brenda walked into the room – and Dale was shocked.

“I can’t wait for you to experience the love of a child,” she tells Dale Jr. after a big hug. “It’s the best you’ll ever have.”