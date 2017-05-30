Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Busch another swift kick

Now even we are starting to feel a bit bad for Kyle Busch. Not only did Kyle get roasted on Twitter when he had a bit of a temper tantrum following the Coca-Cola 600, but so-called friend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is giving him some trouble.

On May 29, Dale Jr. tweeted a video of Kyle walking in the garage area. As he walks through the crowd, he seems to trip over his own two feet, recovering quickly as if to pretend the trip never even happened.

Well now, everyone knows it did.

“Nothing surprises @KyleBusch, except his own two feet,” Dale Jr. tweeted with the video. He made things a tad worse by adding a tears of joy emoji.

Nothing surprises @KyleBusch. Except his own two feet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OWoStXfiwE — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 29, 2017

Here’s to a better week, Kyle! But, it did make us laugh, too.

Kyle sure has been through the ringer lately. Even fellow NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski weighed in on what he thinks of Kyle’s attitude, tweeting out May 29 another video of Kyle’s temper tantrum and adding his own two cents. “Not sure how or when ‘hating losing’ got defined in this manner, but I’m pretty sure it’s the wrong way,” he wrote. “Maybe I should keep my mouth shut. But I was taught to hate losing by working harder next time, not by being disrespectful to others.”

Not sure how or when "hating losing" got defined in this manner, but I'm pretty sure it's the wrong way… https://t.co/HqEPTGTBDs — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 29, 2017