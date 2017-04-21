Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks like he is gearing up to be a daddy

NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. came to Tennessee with a job to do on April 21 – and that was to qualify for the April 23 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

But first, he decided to get some practice hanging out with some kids.

Dale Jr. showed off his soft side during a surprise visit to Blountville Elementary School in Tennessee, where he took the time to read the Dr. Seuss classic “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” As reported by local television station WJHL via a Facebook Live, Dale Jr. showed off some pretty spectacular impressions while reading the book, including trying the sounds for a rooster, cow, bee and train. While there, the NASCAR favorite even admitted that he’s a big Dr. Seuss fan.





Shortly after his visit, Dale Jr. also headed to his socials to share pictures from his fun morning. “Went to Blountville Elementary in TN today to read Dr. Seuss,” he wrote. “Great kids! We had fun. Thanks @DollarGeneral @unileverusa for inviting me.”

Of course, it ended up that Dale Jr. didn’t necessarily have to rush back to the track to qualify after all since it ended up getting rained out. “It’s OK,” he wrote. “Not much interested in qualifying anyways. I like the racing part.”