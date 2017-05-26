Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals a spine-tingling surprise he encountered with wife Amy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy looked all dressed up on May 24, as Amy shared a pic of the two in a car before attending a recent charity event. But soon, the two will don work clothes as they begin rehabbing a historical home in Key West, Florida for their new DIY Network show.

The only problem is that the two have found some friends on their new property.

“It’s a scorpion hell,” Dale Jr. said in a recent podcast titled “Not so Good Vibrations.” “I’m really nervous. The place was a mess when we got it. A hoarder lived there and was full of trash and cats.”





There were also scorpions – lots of them.

“A scorpion once bit my mom and her thumb just blew up,” Dale Jr. said. “I’m a little nervous.”

Nevertheless, he’s thrilled for the opportunity. “I’m really excited about it,” he saif. “We bought this property 2 or 3 years ago and we said, ‘Oh man, this thing is going to need a ton of work.’ When people see it, people are going to be really surprised that we took it on. It’s going to need a ton of work. In my opinion I would have just knocked the house down and sell the lot as is.”

But, Dale, that wouldn’t make for much of a reality show.