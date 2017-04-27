Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals why he was nervous to tell his uncle of his retirement plans

When Dale Earnhardt passed away in turn four of Daytona International Speedway in February of 2001, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was left with a hole in his heart. Yet, Dale Jr.’s relationship with his father’s brother, Danny, has always been a strong one.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. just made a stunning announcement about his racing future

“Not having my dad around, I have really leaned on my Uncle Danny,” Dale Jr. said in an April 25 podcast on the same day he announced his planned retirement from racing at the end of the 2017 season. “They almost look the same. No denying that they are brothers. I love that I can go over to Jr. Motorsports and walk across the floor to Danny’s office and see him whenever I want. I had always wished it had been like that with my own father – to spend moments with him anytime I wished. Uncle Danny – our communication has already really been strong.”





RELATED: Watch as Dale Earnhardt Jr. got choked up when asked about his daddy

This close relationship caused Dale Jr. to be a tad hesitant to tell his uncle about the retirement news – and for good reason.

“My uncle Danny was a little disappointed,” Dale Jr. said. “I don’t want to speak for him. I told him on phone. He’s so passionate about what we do and he loves to see me race. He understands for sure. I didn’t have to tell him everything – he already knew. He knew what I wanted to make the decision, but he told me he wished he could have seen me race a couple more years. He loves it.”