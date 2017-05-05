Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares a personal peek at life with wife Amy

Before the engines come to life at Talledega Motor Speedway on May 7, NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy got to share a day date on May 4.

And luckily, they shared this date with all of their followers on social media.

“Morning walk before we kick this day’s ass,” Dale Jr. captioned an adorable photo of the newlyweds on his Instagram page.

While walking on their property, it looked like the two reminisced, especially about the old go-kart track that seems to have not gotten much attention lately. “These days our old go-kart track is all grassed over,” he wrote.





And, of course, a date isn’t a date without stopping for a little bite. “My handsome lunch date,” Amy gushed on her Instagram page with a picture of a content looking Dale Jr., who recently announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2017 NASCAR season. While Dale Jr. has yet to announce his plans for life after racing, it does seem as if this couple will have many more carefree days like this one in their future.

We’re so happy to see these two so happy!