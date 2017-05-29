Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighs in on Kyle Busch’s latest “temper tantrum”

The Coca Cola 600 is always one of the most grueling races on the NASCAR schedule each and every year. And as this year’s race wrapped up late in the night on May 28 after a lengthy rain delay, one could imagine that drivers and fans alike were a tad tired.

And perhaps a little grumpy, too, right Kyle Busch?

RELATED: This question about his dad just stopped Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his tracks

After his second place finish, Kyle headed to the media room to take questions from reporters. “Were you surprised that [winner] Austin [Dillon] could stretch it on fuel? What does it mean for Austin to get his first win,” one reporter asked.





“I’m not surprised about anything. Congratulations,” Kyle proceeded to say and then literally dropped his microphone on the table beneath him.

RELATED: Check out the Dale Earnhardt Jr. picture that’s causing an uproar

Fans quickly headed to social media, despite the late hour, to discuss Kyle’s latest temper tantrum.

Kyle Busch is an ass. That temper tantrum he threw after the 600…he looked like a 3 year old. This is why I root for classy Kyle Larson. — Dan Brenner (@PaPosseDB) May 29, 2017

@KyleBusch – Have personality and be different. But don't be a baby and throw a temper tantrum! Boohoo- cry me a river! Punk! — I am Farley (@azfarley) May 29, 2017

@KyleBusch I thought for a second I was watching a toddler getting ready to throw a temper tantrum but then realized it was just @KyleBusch — Ryan Murdock (@ryanm400ex) May 29, 2017

Yet, NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. quickly ran to his defense, seemingly standing up for Kyle.

“Don’t change Kyle Busch,” Dale Jr. tweetd in the wee hours of May 29. “The sport needs personalities. All of them. We all can’t be politically correct robots. If you don’t like him that’s perfectly fine, but that shit was funny. I was entertained.”

Don't change @KyleBusch The sport needs personalities. All types. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 29, 2017