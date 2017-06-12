Dan + Shay reveal the naked truth about Dan’s recent wedding

If you haven’t checked them out yet, the photos from Dan + Shay member Dan Smyers’ wedding to his wife, Abby, are nothing short of stunning. We congratulated Dan on his big day, but he was quick to give all the credit to Abby.

Dan tells Rare Country, “I had nothing to do with the wedding. Abby planned the entire thing. We’ve been on the road so much. She did everything. She’s incredible at that… way better than I am. Anything she wanted, ‘Yes. Absolutely.’ I just said yes and stood there while she looked pretty. It turned out great. Got some great Instagram pictures out of it.”





RELATED: Dan + Shay’s new video features a cast of adorable, furry friends for a great cause

Just Married! A post shared by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on May 17, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

The couple tied the knot on a friend’s property on the Cumberland River in Nashville. Thankfully, the weather was perfect for the outdoor ceremony.

Says Dan, “The day before, it was like monsoon rain. The day after, I think it rained. The day of the wedding was 71 degrees, perfectly sunny. It was awesome.”

RELATED: This country star’s wedding looks just like a fairy tale

They won't let you remember. 👽 A post shared by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on May 25, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Dan’s duo partner, Shay Mooney, was part of the wedding party as a groomsman. You can see him in this shot of all the guys looking dapper in their tuxedos. Shay felt a little upstaged by Dan’s dogs, who were all dressed up in little custom suits of their own.

Wedding Party. 🐶🐶🐶 A post shared by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Shay says with a laugh, “They walked in looking so much cooler than I did in my suit. I was like, ‘This is unbelievable. I shouldn’t have come. It would have been a better look for me to not be compared to those dogs.’ They looked incredible. I looked like an idiot. So, that was a pretty big bummer. That’s the only bad thing about it, but it was incredible.”

Dan says things got a little wild toward the end of the night with Shay jumping into the Cumberland River. We asked Shay if he was wearing that fancy tuxedo or if he was wearing less than that when he jumped into the water.

“We’ll call it less,” he said with a big grin.

Dan + Shay were the headliners at the CMA Music Festival’s Cracker Barrel Country Roads stage in Nashville June 10. Their set included the duo’s latest hit, “How Not To,” from their album, “Obsessed,” available now.